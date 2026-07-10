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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.

Aired: 07/09/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 14:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 5:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E25 | 5:35
Watch 18:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Clip: S2026 E25 | 18:12
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 5:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:49
Watch 12:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is America driven by democratic ideals or self-interest?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 12:51
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Clip: S2026 E23 | 11:49