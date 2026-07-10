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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 7m 20s

On the international front, "I-told-you-sos" are coming from people who had no faith in either the Iranian regime’s desire to shed its deeply-embedded extremism, or in the Trump administration’s ability to negotiate a complex deal that might cause American voters, among others, to think that maybe this war was worth it.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 16:10
Watch 14:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 18:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Clip: S2026 E25 | 18:12
Watch 5:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E25 | 5:35
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 5:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:49