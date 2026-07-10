Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?