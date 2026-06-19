Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style

Extras
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress