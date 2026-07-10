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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?

Season 2026 Episode 28 | 16m 10s

It wasn’t the Nazi tattoo that did in Graham Platner. It was a rape allegation that caused the left-wing of the party to finally give up on their beloved oysterman. The big question for democrats now is how to salvage Maine, which they pretty much have to win to take control of the Senate.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 7:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control after Trump says ceasefire is over?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 7:20
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 19, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 5:35
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Is the world more dangerous after the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E25 | 5:35
Watch 18:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next
Clip: S2026 E25 | 18:12
Watch 5:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has America upheld the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 5:49
Watch 12:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is America driven by democratic ideals or self-interest?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 12:51
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58