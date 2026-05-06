Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?

Extras
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Trump's political rampage