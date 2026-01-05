Trump's political rampage

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms