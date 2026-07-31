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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran?

Season 2026 Episode 31 | 18m 09s

Trust in government has declined rapidly in recent years, and the consequences of this collapse are everywhere. Donald Trump can't find it in himself to be transparent with the American people about the state of the war with Iran, or about much else. The panel discusses the state of the war and the lack of answers.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 12:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Clip: S2026 E29 | 12:50
Watch 10:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s election claims become loyalty test for officials
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Clip: S2026 E29 | 10:52
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 16:10
Watch 7:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control after Trump says ceasefire is over?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 7:20