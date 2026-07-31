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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26

Season 2026 Episode 31 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.

Aired: 07/30/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 12:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Clip: S2026 E29 | 12:50
Watch 10:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s election claims become loyalty test for officials
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Clip: S2026 E29 | 10:52
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 16:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner?
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 16:10
Watch 7:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control?
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control after Trump says ceasefire is over?
Clip: S2026 E28 | 7:20
Watch 14:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
Clip: S2026 E26 | 14:48
Watch 8:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects governing style
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
Clip: S2026 E26 | 8:50