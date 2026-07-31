Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26

Extras
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 10, 2026.
Can Democrats salvage the Maine Senate race after Platner's exit?
Will the Iran conflict spin out of control after Trump says ceasefire is over?
Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. agreement
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style