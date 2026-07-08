Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members