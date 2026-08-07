Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26

Extras
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members