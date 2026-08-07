© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26

Season 2026 Episode 32 | 24m 09s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.

Aired: 08/06/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 12:28
Watch 8:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How will Trump's focus on vanity impact GOP in midterms?
How will Trump's focus on vanity projects impact the GOP in the midterms?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 8:44
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran?
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 12:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Clip: S2026 E29 | 12:50
Watch 10:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s election claims become loyalty test for officials
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Clip: S2026 E29 | 10:52