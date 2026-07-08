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Washington Week with The Atlantic

How will Trump's focus on vanity impact GOP in midterms?

Season 2026 Episode 32 | 8m 44s

Trump is facing low approval ratings, a weakening economy and an endless Iran conflict, but his focus seems to be on the Reflecting Pool and renovating the White House. The panel discusses how this will impact the GOP in the midterms.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 24:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/7/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 7, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 24:09
Watch 12:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Has Trump squandered American military deterrence?
Clip: S2026 E32 | 12:28
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran?
Why is the U.S. still fighting Iran? And why are straight answers hard to come by?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 18:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
What the Fauci hearing says about where we are politically
Clip: S2026 E31 | 18:09
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/31/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 31, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 26:46
Watch 16:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The Iran war's unexpected critics
The Iran war's unexpected critics
Clip: S2026 E30 | 16:34
Watch 6:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The mounting cost of the Iran war
The mounting cost of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E30 | 6:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from July 17, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 12:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
The president’s obsession with alleged election corruption
Clip: S2026 E29 | 12:50
Watch 10:52
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s election claims become loyalty test for officials
Loyalty to Trump’s election claims becomes requirement for administration members
Clip: S2026 E29 | 10:52