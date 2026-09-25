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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7

Season 2026 Episode 39 | 6m 03s

In 2023, Egypt's intelligence chief secretly flew to Israel in the weeks before the Oct. 7 attacks. He delivered a stark warning to Prime Minister Netanyahu's government that Hamas was mobilizing in Gaza for a potential attack. The panel discusses Vivian Salama's report in The Atlantic.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/25/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
Watch 16:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Clip: S2026 E39 | 16:58
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Some Republicans distance themselves from Trump's policies
Clip: S2026 E38 | 9:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/18/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
Watch 13:04
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers
Clip: S2026 E38 | 13:04
Watch 11:05
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
How bin Laden miscalculated America's response to 9/11
Clip: S2026 E37 | 11:05
Watch 12:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Reporters reflect on covering 9/11 as it happened
Clip: S2026 E37 | 12:37
Watch 6:22
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Backlash against data centers unites Americans
Clip: S2026 E36 | 6:22
Watch 16:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Will we be ready when AI goes rogue?
Clip: S2026 E36 | 16:50
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/28/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46