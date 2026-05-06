Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?