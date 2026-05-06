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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 8m 45s

Trump's successful campaign to end the congressional careers of Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal may be backfiring. These lawmakers now comprise the so-called “YOLO caucus,” eager to defy Trump and vote against his legislative agenda. The panel discusses what the next six months may look like.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Clip: S2026 E23 | 11:49
Watch 9:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Clip: S2026 E22 | 9:45
Watch 11:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E22 | 11:16
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 5:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's political rampage
Trump's political rampage
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:31
Watch 17:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Clip: S2026 E21 | 17:55
Watch 13:27
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 9:51