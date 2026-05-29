David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war