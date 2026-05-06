The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?