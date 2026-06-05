Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Trump's political rampage
Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.