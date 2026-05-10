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WKAR Specials

Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate

Congressman Tom Barrett and Democratic challenger William Lawrence debate the issues facing Michigan's 7th Congressional District. Moderated by WKAR's Sheri Jones and News 10 Lansing's David Andrews, the hour-long debate features questions from a panel of journalists ahead of the November general election.

Aired: 10/05/26
Extras
Watch 0:15
WKAR Specials
Trailer | Decision 2026: Michigan's 7th Congressional District Debate
Barrett and Lawrence debate the issues in Michigan's 7th Congressional District
Preview: 0:15
Watch 1:01:53
WKAR Specials
MSU Libraries Book Talk Series Finale
Reading and conversation with Dr. Leconté Dill of her debut book, Soul Survivors.
Special: 1:01:53
Watch 44:42
WKAR Specials
Youth and Mental Health Awareness Community Conversation
A community conversation around the wellbeing of children. Hosted by Robin Pizzo.
Special: 44:42
Watch 1:43:24
WKAR Specials
Community Impact Forum 2026
WKAR Leadership, staff, and former students discuss upcoming initiatives, projects, and content.
Special: 1:43:24
Watch 0:30
WKAR Specials
PREVIEW | Decoding Disinformation: AI and the Threat to Democracy
Thu Sept 26, 2024 at 8pm ET | Artificial intelligence and its impact on the spread of disinformation
Preview: 0:30
Watch 7:54
WKAR Specials
Pixels and Perspectives: The Intersection of AI and Art
Is AI art just another digital tool or danger to the art world?
Special: 7:54
Watch 30:59
WKAR Specials
Panel Q & A - The Cost of Inheritance
Panel discussion following the film The Cost of Inheritance.
Special: 30:59
Watch 0:30
WKAR Specials
PREVIEW | Michigan State of the State 2024
Wed, Jan 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET | Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 1:13:11
WKAR Specials
Michigan State of the State 2024
Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Special: 1:13:11
Watch 1:00
WKAR Specials
Mid-Michigan Lives at WKAR
Your PBS and NPR favorites, politics, music, sports, PBS KIDS and more live at WKAR.
Special: 1:00