MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz to stay at school after being hired by Clemson

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz will be staying on at the school after announcing his departure more than a month ago.

Clemson University hired Kevin Guskiewicz as its leader in May.

He rejected a salary bump from MSU's trustees that would have doubled his pay to take the job. He also cited tensions with and among the school's Board as part of his decision to leave.

Following the announcement that Guskiewicz would be departing, Athletic Director J Batt, who Guskiewicz hired, took a job leading athletics at the University of Kentucky.

The high-profile exits caused a wave of pushback from community members upset at MSU trustees for their role in losing his support.

Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo called on Spartans to "stand up" and said Guskiewicz's departure "self-inflicted" by school leadership. Another campaign organized by Mid-Michigan business leaders and alumni proclaimed "We Heart Kevin G" with lawn signs at his on-campus residence and an online message board to express gratitude.

Clemson shared a statement Monday afternoon that Guskiewicz was choosing to remain at MSU for personal reasons.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees was notified today (7/6/26) that Kevin Guskiewicz has chosen to remain at Michigan State University for personal reasons. The national search had a robust pool of candidates, and the Board will be meeting soon to determine next steps. — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) July 6, 2026

In a letter to the campus community, Guskiewicz shared his commitment to MSU.

"I recognize that some members of our community may have questions about my commitment. That is understandable. Our university has experienced more than its share of change in recent years, and I regret that my decision-making over the past several weeks added to that uncertainty. For that, I am sincerely sorry," he wrote.

"Trust is not restored through words alone. It is earned through consistency, transparency and action. My commitment is to continue showing up every day with energy, humility and purpose — to listen carefully, engage openly and lead in a way that reflects the values of this university and the confidence you place in me."

The Board of Trustees says Guskiewicz's salary will go up from around $1 million to $1.5 million.

That increase will not be covered by the school's general fund but instead is "being pursued through non-university resources." No formal action is needed by Board members to keep Guskiewicz at MSU.

“President Guskiewicz has been transformational for Michigan State University over the past two years, and we are pleased to confirm that he has decided to stay and continue to chart a course forward for our institution,” said Chair Brianna Scott in a written statement. “When he initially told me he was leaving, I asked him to consider rethinking his decision. I am so happy that he did! I always knew that his heart was with MSU.”

This story will be updated.

READ President Kevin Guskiewicz's full letter to the MSU campus community on his decision to stay:

Dear Spartan community,

Over the past several weeks, there has been considerable discussion and speculation about the future of Michigan State University and what another leadership transition could mean for this extraordinary institution. I know this period has created uncertainty and raised important questions across our community. It also prompted a period of deep personal reflection about my own commitment to Michigan State and the future we are building together.

After much thought, countless conversations and careful consideration, I have decided to remain at Michigan State University and continue serving as your president.

When I came to Michigan State, I did so because I believed deeply in the promise of this university and in the people who make it exceptional. Over the past two years, that belief has only grown stronger. Every day, I have the privilege of witnessing the remarkable work of our faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters. I have seen lives transformed through education, discoveries that improve our world, and a community that continually rises to meet challenges with resilience, compassion and purpose.

As Amy and I reflected on the possibility of leaving, we kept returning to one simple truth: we love this university. This place has become home to our family. The people, the mission and the opportunity to make a lasting difference here mean more to us than we can adequately express.

I recognize that some members of our community may have questions about my commitment. That is understandable. Our university has experienced more than its share of change in recent years, and I regret that my decision-making over the past several weeks added to that uncertainty. For that, I am sincerely sorry.

Trust is not restored through words alone. It is earned through consistency, transparency and action. My commitment is to continue showing up every day with energy, humility and purpose — to listen carefully, engage openly and lead in a way that reflects the values of this university and the confidence you place in me.

Michigan State is more than an institution; it is a community united by a shared purpose and strengthened by our proud land-grant mission. That mission has never felt more important. The opportunities before us are extraordinary. Together, we will continue elevating academic excellence, expanding the impact of our research enterprise, supporting student success, strengthening partnerships across Michigan and beyond and ensuring that generations of future Spartans have the opportunity to pursue an education that changes lives. These are long-term commitments, and I firmly believe our best days are still ahead. I want to help build that future alongside all of you — as One Team.

During the past several weeks, under the strong leadership of Board Chair Brianna Scott and Vice Chair Renee Knake Jefferson, we have had productive conversations about the governance challenges I previously shared. The board has demonstrated a commitment to implementing a more robust governance structure, including recent improvements to the Code of Ethics and Conduct. I am also grateful to the many individuals and organizations who have expressed confidence in Michigan State’s future and the importance of strong, stable leadership. I appreciate the thoughtful conversations taking place across our state about governance and how we can best position Michigan State — and all of Michigan's public universities — to thrive for generations to come. I remain committed to working alongside every trustee and every member of our community who is focused on moving Michigan State forward.

I am grateful for the patience the board extended as I worked through this deeply personal decision, and for the confidence and encouragement I received from members of the board, our leadership team, our distinguished faculty and so many alumni, donors, students, staff and friends of the university. Your support, counsel, honest feedback and belief in Michigan State’s future reinforced what has always made Michigan State special: people here care deeply about this university and about one another. Your voices mattered, and they played an important role in my reflection and my conviction that this is where Amy and I are meant to be.

Stability matters. Trust matters. Collaboration matters. Those principles will continue to guide my leadership. Higher education faces undeniable challenges, but it also has an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of our state, our nation and our world. By working together, listening to one another and focusing on the aspirations we share, I am confident there is no limit to what Michigan State can achieve.

Serving as president of Michigan State is one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with you, and I look forward to all that we will accomplish together.

Go Green.

Sincerely,

Kevin Guskiewicz

