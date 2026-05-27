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MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz to leave MSU for Clemson

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Public Media
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:15 AM EDT
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz
Courtesy
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Michigan State University
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving MSU to become the next president of Clemson University in South Carolina.

The Clemson Board of Trustees voted to appoint Guskiewicz as CU's 16th president at a meeting this morning.

The dramatic move comes just two weeks after a surprise, last-minute Michigan State Board of Trustees meeting that raised eyebrows across campus.

Guskiewicz, who arrived at MSU in 2024, will trade the Spartans for the Tigers. More reaction and details are expected later this morning as both universities respond.

WKAR News is monitoring this developing story.
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