MSU trustees approve new ethics code, raise for president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved a new code of ethics during a specially called board meeting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The board voted 5-3 to approve the changes. Under the new code, trustees are barred from disclosing nonpublic information to unauthorized parties.

Trustees who violate the code are subject to public censure, removal from board roles and restrictions on representing the university at events, among other penalties.

Brianna Scott, chair of the board, said the changes were necessary because certain trustees have attacked the administration and spread misinformation.

"It's been more than op-eds," she said. "It has been podcasts, op-eds, inappropriate email messages."

Trustee Mike Balow voted against the changes.

"I think that this is something that is absolutely an assault on the First Amendment rights of any person who's serving in any sort of elected capacity, and an assault on the governance capability of those of us who might be in the minority at any given time," he said.

Trustee Rema Vassar also voted no. She said she will take the document to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The board also approved extending MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz's contract to 2031 and increasing his salary.

Guskiewicz's salary will increase from just over $1 million to $2 million.

Trustee Sandy Pierce said Guskiewicz is being pursued by other universities and that retaining him is important for MSU's stability.

"I feel that if we don't do this, if we don't speak with our vote tonight, we are at risk, and that is not a risk I'm willing to gamble with," she said.

The board voted 6-1-1. Trustee Rema Vassar abstained and Trustee Mike Balow voted no.

Both said they felt the process was not transparent enough and that they wanted more answers before moving forward.

It is not clear where the additional money for the raise will come from.

Guskiewicz is MSU's sixth president in eight years.

