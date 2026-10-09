Preliminary examination postponed for former MSU physician accused of sexual assault

A former Michigan State University physician accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients agreed Friday to postpone his preliminary examination.

Arpit Saxena, who treated patients at MSU between July 2024 and April 2025, is being held on three charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in September.

At a probable cause conference Friday, Saxena waived his right to a preliminary examination within 21 days of his arraignment. The preliminary exam, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 15, will now take place on Oct. 29.

Ingham County prosecutor Steve Kwasnik said there are “a couple discovery issues that are outstanding,” which warranted the delay.

Defense attorney Michael Carter said he expects to have these issues resolved before the rescheduled preliminary exam.

Saxena is being held at the Ingham County Jail with a $2 million bond.

He's accused of assaulting two patients during appointments in April of 2025. A third woman has come forward with a notice of intent this week related to an appointment she had with Saxena in January of that year, according to the Detroit News.

MSU has confirmed law enforcement officers are investigating three additional cases related to Saxena.

