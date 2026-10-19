Daniel Tiger and friends return to Lansing Tuesday for free WKAR family event

Daniel Tiger and his friends are returning to Lansing Tuesday for a free afternoon of activities, storytelling and science exploration.

WKAR's Be My Neighbor Day takes place Oct. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Impression 5 Science Center, 200 Museum Drive in Lansing.

Families can meet Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, explore the science center and participate in hands-on activities.

The event celebrates kindness and community, themes inspired by Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the classic television series that inspired Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood attending Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo

"The event is basically just a way for kids to come into the local hands-on science center and experience that for free," said Emily Mata-Garnaat, WKAR's event project coordinator.

Throughout the afternoon, WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo will host story time sessions featuring appearances by Daniel Tiger and his friends. Seating is limited.

Families can also meet local community service members, connect with area organizations and pick out a free book. Giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Attendees can also donate to Child and Family Charities' Gear Up for Winter Drive.

Andrew Gillfillan / WKAR-MSU Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing, hosting the 2026 Be My neighbor Day event

Admission is free. Registration has closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free parking is limited because of construction at the science center, with additional paid parking available nearby.

For more information, visit WKAR's Be My Neighbor Day event page.