© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daniel Tiger and friends return to Lansing Tuesday for free WKAR family event

WKAR Public Media | By Bella Kent
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT
Daniel Tiger with fans
Amanda Pinckney
/
WKAR-MSU
Daniel Tiger meets fans of the PBS KIDS favorite, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

Daniel Tiger and his friends are returning to Lansing Tuesday for a free afternoon of activities, storytelling and science exploration.

WKAR's Be My Neighbor Day takes place Oct. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Impression 5 Science Center, 200 Museum Drive in Lansing.

Families can meet Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat and Miss Elaina from the PBS KIDS show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, explore the science center and participate in hands-on activities.

The event celebrates kindness and community, themes inspired by Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, the classic television series that inspired Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood attending Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo
Maria Paz Del Aguila / WKAR-MSU
Daniel Tiger from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood attending Storytime with Mrs. Pizzo

"The event is basically just a way for kids to come into the local hands-on science center and experience that for free," said Emily Mata-Garnaat, WKAR's event project coordinator.

Throughout the afternoon, WKAR Director of Education Robin Pizzo will host story time sessions featuring appearances by Daniel Tiger and his friends. Seating is limited.

Families can also meet local community service members, connect with area organizations and pick out a free book. Giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Attendees can also donate to Child and Family Charities' Gear Up for Winter Drive.

Impression 5 BMND event location
Andrew Gillfillan
/
WKAR-MSU
Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing, hosting the 2026 Be My neighbor Day event

Admission is free. Registration has closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Free parking is limited because of construction at the science center, with additional paid parking available nearby.

For more information, visit WKAR's Be My Neighbor Day event page.
WKAR News
Bella Kent
See stories by Bella Kent
Related Content
  • Watch 2:00
    Be My Neighbor Day
    Be My Neighbor Day brings Daniel Tiger to the Lansing community.
  • Be My Neighbor Day
    Did you miss Be My Neighbor Day?  You're invited to an encore presentation of Be My Neighbor Day !  Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 on WKAR OVEE Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and how you can be a caring neighbor, too. Get a free WKAR Family Activity Kit and read along at Storytime with Daniel Tiger and Mrs. Pizzo. It’s FREE and it’s sure to be a grr-ific time!
  • Be My Neighbor Day; Sunday, August 11; Impression 5 Science Center; Learn more at wkar.org
    In Your Community
    Be My Neighbor Day | WKAR Family
    WKAR Staff
    FREE – Sun., Aug. 11, 12pm – 3pm at Impression 5 Science Center | Join your neighbors for Be My Neighbor Day!Families and friends are invited to enjoy…