Detroit’s Masonic Temple hosted Mitten Muay Thai 11, filling the venue with over 20 fights lined up on the card. The Michigan State Mixed Martial Arts club was represented in the arena of the Taiwanese discipline which utilizes fists, elbows, knees and shins as striking points.

MSU MMA club members and amateur fighters, welterweight Jordan Meriweather and middleweight Ryan Mulvahill, competed in the Mitten Muay Thai event. Meriweather, who stands 6-foot and 145 pounds, entered his bout 2-1 MMT record. His first victory came by knockout just 29 seconds into the second round at MMT005.

“I never threw elbows in practice at all… one of the last things we worked on before we walked out, spinning elbow,” Meriweather, 22, said. “When I actually threw it, I didn’t even realize I landed. I thought it completely missed because it was just like clean, just landed clean. All I heard was a slam on the canvas.”

This moment also brought the MSU MMA club at home to its feet, including club member and interior affairs coordinator Finn Hillier.

“At the time Jordan was the first one of us to fight, and so we put together a watch party for that, we had probably like 30 of us sitting in one of the classrooms,” Hillier said. “We were on the edge of our seats that entire fight and then the room after that knockout was the craziest, not a single person was sitting after that.”

Mulvahill, 6-foot and 160 pounds, represented Spartan MMA for the second time in his MMT career, after a 1-0 start in 2025.

“To be able to rep MSU and be a student here definitely means a lot,” Mulvahill, 20, said. “I have a lot of support between the guys in my fraternity, people I've never even met before who also go just to MSU and they’re hyping me up in the comments of like videos and stuff.”

Now, representing MSU at MMT once again, Mulvahill’s training regiment was in full focus. He already traveled to Detroit for three to four days a week with the MMA club still organizing for gym space rentals for the semester.

He also touched up his strength and conditioning in East Lansing for two more days out of the week and was able to spar with other MMA club members making the drive with him.

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Mulvahill meet St. Charles in the ring for MMT11 on November 7 (Via @ryan_mulvahill_)

“All of us kind of like know how each other fight, like how we can operate, and especially before the fight it’s really calming to be with people you know and are going to be by your side,” Mulvahill said. “It’s like really encouraging to be able to go with other guys who are also on the MSU MMA team.. Especially for days I don’t want to go.”

Meriweather, a native of Parker, Colorado, came to campus knowing nobody and with a clean slate. He took up combat sports during his freshman year ,when MMA club practices were still held at IM West.

“A lot of these guys are my good friends from MMA club and it's great to have, especially before the fights, because you know, you’re really nervous, you’re about to go out there, could get hit hard,” Meriweather said. “But we’re all joking around because we’re all buddies, you know, we’re about to fight but we’re all just joking around.”

While Meriweather was without some of the MMA club’s training sessions, he has found the space to grow regardless. This both in finding another training venue and developing in more forms of combat.

“ Crown [Boxing] has been very helpful, I love Crown, I love that they gave me the opportunity to fight for them because, you know, I haven’t been in the ring for almost a year,” Meriweather said. “Being able to do that boxing match was great. It got me knowing where I am, what I needed to work on in the next couple weeks, that was amazing, trainings been great.”

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Meriweather lands a spinning elbow for the KO at MMT05 (Via @jordanmeriweather on instagram)

Hillier, a junior studying zoology and marine biology, has been there for the hard training sessions and is ready to see his MMA teammates do battle.

“You’re walking by guys that you’ve worked hard, trained hard with, I feel like all year to prep for these big events like this,” Hillier, 20, said. “It’s a really cool community thing to have that within campus.”

Mulvahill had been hard at work physically, but his mental game had been fueled by his opponent, Xavier St. Charles. Over a month before the fight, St. Charles went public with his excitement to “beat on somebody from MSU” while calling Mulvahill a “scrub.”

“The guy that I fought last time had said some stuff online as well but this is a lot more personal because he’s coming after MSU,” Mulvahill said. “I get it, you know at the end of the day you still have to sell the fight, it's a promotion at the end of the day, but the Michigan State stuff, it's really annoying when he talks about it like that. It doesn’t really get to me, I use it more as motivation.”

Mulvahill’s MMT debut was last December, and he took a unanimous decision win in MMT008. The junior supply chain management major returned less than a year later with greater confidence.

“I think getting out those nerves of the first fight, obviously I don’t think it really matters how many times you fight, I think you’re still going to be nervous to some extent going into it,” Mulvahill said. “But having that experience under my belt in front of a big crowd of probably a few thousand people kind of calms myself.”

Mulvahill’s belief in himself has grown naturally, but he also learned a few lessons from his body in that first MMT clash.

“Yeah I got to do cardio more, I think it would be the biggest takeaway from that fight,” Mulvahill said. “I was like gassed at the second round, I was like, ‘Dude, I got to get my cardio up,’ so that’s one big takeaway.’”

Meriweather, a senior majoring in political science and pre-law, had more experience with him headed into Detroit. With a few fights under his belt, Meriweather’s decision to pick up Muay Thai has taken him to places he could not have dreamed of.

“I could have never imagined that I would have been waving the flag and getting knockouts,” Meriweather said. “Going to campus and people going, ‘Oh, you’re the guy that got that knockout.’ It’s just been surreal to see everything play out and I'm so grateful for like everything, for the school, for Mitten Muay Thai too.”

Meriweather took on his fourth MMT fight since landing that spinning left elbow KO, and prioritized staying present in the moment, a skill that takes a veteran fighter.

“In that first fight, like I said, I can barely remember what happened… as I got more in the cage, like in my second and third fight, I was really cerebral in there,” Meriweather said. “I’m way more focused in there, like I know what’s going on, I'm actually thinking in there, and that’s just something that comes with experience.”

The Spartan duo battled hard throughout the night, with Mulvahill leaving St. Charles with a bloody nose by the end of his fight , but victory escaped them in the end. Both Meriweather and Mulvahill went down by unanimous decision in MMT 11.

Meriweather anticipates a return to this stage after the defeat.

He shared to his Instagram story, “didn’t get the W last night, but it was a close one” and “I’ll be back and better!!”

