Recap of NBA Finals game 3, in which the Milwaukee Bucks showed life against the Phoenix Suns. Also, we discuss the Detroit Tigers MLB Draft picks from…
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
We dive into the national criticism that new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been taking from the national media. Is it justified?On today's…
EAST LANSING, Mich.- The fighters are normally the marquee stars in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).Which makes sense.They are the ones fighting,…
We analyze the fandom of MMA during the pandemic. EAST LANSING, Mich. - March 11, 2020 will be a day that is remembered as essentially when the whole…
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
Gutierrez, who also works as a local barber, has found a home in Lansing and as a MMA fighter on the verge of stardom. There’s an old saying in the…
What does former MSU men's basketball guard Cassius Winston have to say concerning his basketball future?; Why is Zion Williamson in possible trouble with…
Juwan Howard will get the chance to coach his son at the University of Michigan; Mel Tucker lands another commit for MSU football; UFC 249 not happening…
TITLE Boxing, which opened in November 2019, is finding a following from MSU students wanting a good workout and stress relief.EAST LANSING, Mich. -…