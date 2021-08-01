-
Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
College basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is calling it a career. Why are so many leaving the college game right now? Also, we recap the NBA…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich.- The fighters are normally the marquee stars in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).Which makes sense.They are the ones fighting,…
-
We analyze the fandom of MMA during the pandemic. EAST LANSING, Mich. - March 11, 2020 will be a day that is remembered as essentially when the whole…
-
Gutirrez looks to bounce back from loss, plus training and bouts hampered by pandemic.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Mando Gutierrez has been through enough in his…
-
The Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament is now set, and the Michigan Wolverines are still rolling. We recap the madness of March! On today's Current Sports…
-
The student-run club has struggled during the COVID-19 shutdown of campus activities, but the love of the sport still burns.EAST LANSING, Mich. – When…
-
Gutierrez, who also works as a local barber, has found a home in Lansing and as a MMA fighter on the verge of stardom. There’s an old saying in the…
-
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day we pay tribute to one of our most memorable guests; amputee MMA fighter Ronald Mann. Mann was…