-
EAST LANSING, Mich.- The fighters are normally the marquee stars in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).Which makes sense.They are the ones fighting,…
-
Gutirrez looks to bounce back from loss, plus training and bouts hampered by pandemic.EAST LANSING, Mich. – Mando Gutierrez has been through enough in his…
-
The student-run club has struggled during the COVID-19 shutdown of campus activities, but the love of the sport still burns.EAST LANSING, Mich. – When…
-
Gutierrez, who also works as a local barber, has found a home in Lansing and as a MMA fighter on the verge of stardom. There’s an old saying in the…
-
TITLE Boxing, which opened in November 2019, is finding a following from MSU students wanting a good workout and stress relief.EAST LANSING, Mich. -…
-
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day, we discuss the death of 28-year-old boxer Maxim Dadashev, who collapsed as he was leaving the…
-
MMA, thanks to the UFC’s reach, is bringing fans to local martial arts gym to train. But the experts are wary of using martial arts training to become a…
-
His name is synonymous with the sports of boxing and professional wrestling. Born and raised in Philly, Michael Buffer began his ring announcing career in…