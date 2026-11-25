The city of Jackson is closing in on its goal of building 100 new houses on vacant lots as a deadline to use federal funds looms at the end of the year.

To incentivize construction, the city offers down payment assistance that, paired with state programs, can now reach as high as $65,000 for prospective buyers who meet eligibility requirements.

There are now fewer than 10 spots left in the program, and the city is reviewing applications on a rolling basis. In March, the city was only about halfway to its goal. The goal was set in 2023.

Grant coordinator Cory Mays said there were times the city wasn’t sure it would hit its target. But it’s now on track to identify buyers and have homes in development before the funds expire at the end of the year.

“We made no secret when we started the 100 Homes Program that we were trying something new, and we were going to go 1,000% as a staff here and work tirelessly to get it right,” Mays said. “But we weren’t sure; we’d never done this before.”

The full down payment assistance is based on income requirements and the location selected for the home.

"That is moving the needle. That is making a significant dent," Mays said. "This is just building generational wealth for first-time home buyers, for families that would have otherwise not been able to get into the home ownership market."

Mays said applications are still being accepted, noting that prospective buyers could back out before closing or similar programs could be established in the future.

“We review applications every day, and even if there's not room in this program, who knows? 100 Homes round two might come around in six months or nine months or a year, and so we'll go right back to that list," Mays said.

He said the program is already sending ripples through the city, reversing years of stagnation.

Before starting the initiative, Mays said Jackson went through a 10-year period where it only issued a total of five permits for new single-family residential projects.

He said the program has already incentivized other developers to start building in the city, and areas that were decimated by blight and demolition are coming back to life.

“We’re providing new homes to families, but we’re also rebuilding our neighborhoods one block at a time. And you see that,” Mays said. “You see that renewed passion for your block with maybe a couple flower pots on a porch, or a cleaner lawn, or hey, I’m going to paint my house now, or just a smiling face that’s out walking a dog.”