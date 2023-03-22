City of Jackson approves historic housing, homeless services plan

The City of Jackson has approved a massive housing revitalization and homelessness services program.

The city will use more than $3 million in federal funds for new home construction and rehabilitation.

Most of that is allocated to build up to 100 new homes on vacant city lots.

Additionally, the city has given a private developer initial approval to build up to 136 single-family homes on vacant lots.

Jackson public information officer Aaron Dimick says these rental units could be completed within the next couple of years.

“The mayor said this is likely the biggest housing effort in the city of Jackson since after World War II,” Dimick said. “It’s really amazing to see and it’s going to be inspiring to see everything take shape.”

Dimick says the city will also use federal dollars to acquire the vacant T.A. Wilson Academy from Jackson Public Schools and convert it to a homeless shelter and temporary housing site.

“So, we’re still envisioning what that’s going to look like, but we’re thinking it’s going to be a place where they can get temporary sheltering, or maybe even they could stay for a couple weeks or months until they can get into more permanent housing,” he said.

Dimick says the new homes will be offered as income-controlled rentals to make them more affordable.

