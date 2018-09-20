Monroe-Area Home From 1850 Will Be Auctioned Saturday

A Monroe County home that dates back to 1850 will be auctioned Saturday. The winning bid carries an additional requirement: The house must be moved.

The four-room house is in Monroe Township.

The Monroe News says it once was the home of Edwin Willits, a newspaper editor who also served in Congress, from 1877 to 1883.

Click here for a link to a photo gallery of the home and supplies to be auctioned.

Auctioneer Paul Lechner says the house is in good shape with "no moisture problems or rotting." Tools, furs and hides will be sold separately, all left over from a taxidermy business and workshop at the house.

Lechner also is selling military memorabilia, including guns, ammunition and uniforms from a different estate.

Joe Farmer says his late father, Tom Farmer, bought the house in 1971 and converted it into a taxidermy shop.