The Capitol Dome in Lansing, capital of the state of Michigan.
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET on WKAR-TV, Radio & STREAMING

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lays out her legislative agenda for the year ahead.

Michigan State of the State 2024
Gov. Whitmer's annual address to the Michigan Legislature.
Michigan State of the State 2023
Governor Whitmer provides her report on the State of the State for 2022
Michigan State of the State 2022
Governor Whitmer provides her report on the State of the State for 2022
