Michigan State of the State
-
Wed., Jan. 24, at 7:00 p.m. on WKAR TV, radio, and streaming, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lays out her legislative agenda for the year ahead.
-
Aired Wed., Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda for 2023. WATCH HERE
-
Wed., Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out her new legislative year agenda for 2022.
Extras
Appraisal: Star Wars Collection, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Canyon Diablo Meteorite
Appraisal: Orville Bulman Oil, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Atakapa Baskets & Placemats, ca. 1884
Appraisal: 1969 Peter Gee Merrill Lynch Posters
Appraisal: 18th C. Sino-Tibetan Gilt Bronze Bodhisattva
Appraisal: 1972 Rolex Explorer II Watch with Original Dial
Appraisal: Camille Fauré Limoges Enamel Vase, ca. 1930
Appraisal: 1969 Woodstock Flyers
Appraisal: WWII Painted A-2 Flight Jacket