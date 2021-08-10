Frequently Asked Questions
-
A: There are many benefits of universal preschool for both the adult caregiver and young child, but the most significant benefit is in providing school readiness access for ALL children.
-
A: There are still unknowns when it comes to what the upcoming school year will look like, but families can support their children through the uncertainty by staying connected.
-
A: Teaching a young learner the importance of bees to our food supply and nature can help decrease their fear. We often fear the unknown. There is no…
-
A: Eid Al-Adha is a yearly celebration of the Islamic faith, remembering the story of Abraham. It focuses on sacrifice, the pilgrimage to Mecca and giving…
-
A: What great memories the Olympics create for both the audience and the athlete. There is nothing quite like the adrenaline pumping our collective hearts…
-
A: Did I hear someone say ICE CREAM? What about VIDEO GAMES? Or even CHOCOLATE? Each of these represent a great way to keep learning fun, all summer long…
-
A friend who is a new mom recently told me they wanted their little one to have more opportunities for social interaction. COVID-19 isolation had…
-
How about a trip to the ocean? Yes, it’s terrible to answer a question with a question but this month marks National Ocean Month. Nature provides a view…
-
A: As a mom of athletes, I often heard the term "practice how you play." In terms of conflict resolution, this means rehearse strategies to resolve a…
-
A: What a great question, with June 8 being recognized as National Friendship Day! PBS KIDS programming seen on WKAR offers the best selection of content…
-
We have certainly experienced a LONG winter. Spring, although a time of growth and awakening, is also a time for restlessness for many children.…
-
I’m thrilled to introduce Summer Godette as the engagement coordinator for WKAR Family and Michigan Learning Channel. Summer brings a wealth of expertise…