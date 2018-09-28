Police Recover 8 New Vehicles Taken From Lot Near Car Plant

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago
  • Police Lights
    publicdomainpictures

Two youths are being questioned by police following the theft of new vehicles from a lot near an auto assembly plant in Detroit.

Police have recovered eight vehicles taken Friday morning from Fiat Chrysler's Jefferson North plant. A Jeep Cherokee SUV and three Dodge Chargers were taken earlier this week from the same lot after thieves used another vehicle to crash through a fence.

Fiat Chrysler officials say the lot is managed by a third party and is used as a shipping yard for Fiat Chrysler vehicles and other brands.

Nine Ram pickup trucks were taken in May from a lot near a truck assembly plant in Warren, just north of Detroit.

Tags: 
DMV
chrysler
Detroit
City of Detroit

Related Content

Detroit Officer Suspended After Snapchat Post Draws Ire

By Sep 24, 2018
Detroit Police
Detroit Police Department / detroitmi.gov

A rookie Detroit police officer has been suspended after allegedly posting a photo of himself on Snapchat in uniform with an offensive caption.

Detroit Ballpark Worker Videoed Apparently Spitting On Pizza

By Sep 24, 2018
Pixabay Creative Commons

A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

Volunteers To Help Clear Debris From 300 Detroit City Blocks

By Sep 23, 2018
Detroit skyline
haljackey / flickr creative commons

About 10,000 volunteers are expected to help clear alleyways, mow weeds and remove debris from 300 city blocks in Detroit over six days as part of an annual beautification effort.

Officials Estimate New International Bridge To Open In 2024

By 30 minutes ago
WKAR File Photo

Officials now estimate that a new international bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, will open in late 2024.