Researchers Find 1906 Shipwreck In Lake Huron's Georgian Bay

By 23 hours ago
  • Lake Huron
    Bobby Mikul / publicdomainpictures.net

The wreckage of a ship that disappeared more than 100 years ago has been found in Lake Huron's lower Georgian Bay.

The Detroit News reports that an international team of divers found the J.H. Jones on July 1 near Lion's Head, Ontario. The coastal steamer had 30 people onboard when it vanished in 1906 during a storm.

Researchers say multiple attempts over the decades to locate the Jones were unsuccessful. But researchers Ken Merryman, Jerry Eliason and Cris Kohl were part of the team that located the ship in July after less than two hours of searching.

Only one person's body was found after the storm. Researchers say the ship's hull was mostly intact, though the smokestack was toppled. Divers saw components of the steam engine, but no sign of human remains.

Tags: 
Lake Huron
Shipwreck
Georgian Bay

Related Content

Synthetic Coolant Leaks From Power Cables In Michigan Waters

By Apr 3, 2018
Lake Michigan
Amanda Barberena / WKAR File Photo

Officials say hundreds of gallons of potentially toxic coolant fluid have leaked from two electric power cables in the waterway that links Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Crystal Clear Great Lakes Might Not Be So Healthy

By Dan Kraker Nov 7, 2017
Dave Kraker / Minnesota Public Radio

A recent study showed that Lakes Michigan and Huron have changed drastically. 


100+ Mayors Oppose Nuclear Waste Storage Near Lake Huron

By Nov 30, 2017
Lake Huron
Bobby Mikul / publicdomainpictures.net

More than 100 mayors and other municipal officials have urged Canada's environment minister not to allow burial of nuclear waste near Lake Huron.