Dear Mr. President: Tell Obama Your Priority For His Second Term

In anticipation of Inauguration Day, NPR photographer Becky Lettenberger and producer Justine Kenin visited 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to ask Americans: "What do you want President Obama to remember in his second term?"

This video shows some of the answers we received outside the White House. But that was just the start of a project that we're calling "Dear Mr. President."

Now we want to hear from you.

And check out what others are saying on Tumblr (here are a few examples):

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.