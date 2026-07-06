MSU alumni weigh in as Guskiewicz decides to remain university president

Some Michigan State University alumni are welcoming President Kevin Guskiewicz's decision to remain at the university after a month of uncertainty, though many say the events surrounding his brief departure exposed deeper concerns about leadership, governance and the university's future.

Guskiewicz announced Monday that he will remain MSU’s president, reversing his decision from last month to accept the presidency at Clemson University.

The announcement comes after weeks of criticism from students, alumni and campus leaders, who questioned what another presidential transition would mean for a university that has seen frequent turnover in its top leadership over the past decade.

The decision also comes as Athletic Director J Batt is preparing to leave MSU for the University of Kentucky, meaning the university will still be searching for a new athletic director despiteretainingits president.

For many alumni, Guskiewicz's decision ended weeks of uncertainty.

MSU alumnus Irv Lesher was out with his wife at The Peanut Barrel reflecting on the news that Guskiewicz had chosen to stay in East Lansing.

"We're here celebrating because when we heard that, the immediate reaction was thankfulness, relief, and hopes for the future of MSU," Lesher said.

Lesher said keeping Guskiewicz is far more significant than replacing an athletic director because he believes the president plays a much larger role in shaping the university's future.

While he said he was sorry to see Batt leave, he believes retaining the university's chief executive provides the stability Michigan State needs.

Others viewed the announcement with more caution.

Joshua Ennis, who graduated from MSU in 2025, said he was encouraged that Guskiewicz decided to stay but questioned what the president's initial willingness to leave signaled to the campus community.

"I think there's a real loyalty problem from university presidents staying at a place where they can be guiding leaders for the university and real symbols that bring everybody together," Ennis said. "It's hard to say that you're part of a community that you're so prepared to leave based upon the offer."

Ennis also criticized the Board of Trustees, saying the body has repeatedly failed to explain major decisions to the university community.

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"It's a very concerning pattern that MSU is struggling with transparency," he said. "The trustees have shown themselves to make decisions without doing a good job of explaining why."

The relationship between Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees became a focal point after the president's original announcement, in which he suggested disagreements with some trustees influenced his decision to leave.

Since then, several members of the campus community have called for changes to the board, while men's basketball coach Tom Izzo publicly criticized the situation, calling it "self-inflicted" before later expressing confidence that Guskiewicz remains committed to Michigan State.

Andrew Roth / WKAR Michigan State University Trustee Brianna Scott, President Kevin Guskiewicz and Trustee Kelly Tebay at a meeting of the Board of Trustees in East Lansing, Mich., on Feb. 7, 2025.

Jim Warner, a 1975 MSU graduate, said he hopes the president and trustees can repair their working relationship but believes disagreements are inevitable under Michigan's system of electing university trustees and regents.

"That's just part of the American system," Warner said. "I hope that they can work together."

Warner said his greatest concern is not any single disagreement, but the number of leadership changes the university has experienced over the past decade.

"My biggest concern was just the amount of change that's happened over the past 12 or 13 years with presidents coming and going," he said. "It's not good for the university."

Lesher also questioned Michigan's system of electing trustees and regents, noting that only a handful of states use a similar process. He said he believes Guskiewicz would not have decided to stay unless he believed he could work productively with the board moving forward.

"I don't think Guskiewicz would have stayed if he didn't believe he could work cooperatively with the board," Lesher said. "I hope the board will take what they've heard from the community and the state and will work more cooperatively with the president going forward."

Despite their differing opinions on how the past month unfolded, all three alumni agreed that MSU now has an opportunity to move forward. They said they hope university leaders can rebuild trust, provide consistent leadership and keep the focus on the institution's academic mission, research enterprise and service to students.

With Guskiewicz remaining in East Lansing and the search for MSU’s next athletic director expected to begin, alumni said they hope the university can turn its attention away from leadership uncertainty and toward the long-term success of the Spartan community.