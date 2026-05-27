The timeline behind Kevin Guskiewicz’s exit from MSU to Clemson

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving MSU for Clemson University, where trustees voted Wednesday morning to appoint him as the school’s 16th president.

Early Wednesday morning, the Clemson Board of Trustees voted to appoint Guskiewicz as the 16th president of the university. He’ll be formally welcomed with a reception in June.

Clemson Trustee Smyth McKissick, chair of the Compensation Committee, summarized the terms of Guskiewicz's new contract at the board meeting, including a base salary of $1.216 million, about $800,000 less than his pay at MSU.

MSU trustees tried several methods to keep Guskiewicz

This development comes not long after the MSU Board of Trustees voted to raise Guskiewicz’s base pay to $2 milliond and extend his contract through 2031. During the special meeting on May 17, members of the board said that the raise was a preventative measure to address concerns that Guskiewicz might leave MSU.

Several board members acknowledged that Guskiewicz had been frustrated with the actions of trustees during the special meeting, pointing to public disagreements and disrespectful conduct being leading factors in Guskiewicz’s possible departure.

At the same special meeting where trustees voted to increase Guskiewicz’s salary, the board also agreed to update its ethics policy. This was reportedly another move made to keep Guskiewicz from accepting a position elsewhere.

The decision sparked controversy due to its focus on loyalty to the board, as well as trustees Rema Vassar and Mike Balow’s refusal to sign the revised code of conduct.

Board tensions surface after Guskiewicz departure

MSU has cycled through multiple permanent and interim presidents since 2018, and infighting among board members may be a key factor.

In a letter addressed to the MSU community, Guskiewicz directly called out his grievances with the board and the troubles that he faced during the presidency.

“Our ability to make meaningful progress is hampered when disagreements move from offering alternative perspectives into publicly undermining decisions and putting personal interests above the best interests of the university and our faculty, staff and students,” Guskiewicz wrote. “What is perhaps most troubling is the actions of some to abuse their access to privileged and confidential information to mispresent facts, manipulate situations and selectively use and leak that information to promote personal agendas.”

Even Gov. Gretchen Whitmer commented on the situation, criticizing board behavior.

“This is disappointing, but also nobody should be surprised by the outcome given some of the antics we’ve seen from a handful of board members,” Whitmer said.

Trustee Rema Vassar pushed back on the criticisms of the board in a statement made to WKAR News, saying that Guskiewicz said he wanted to stay at MSU a little more than a week ago.

“A little over a week ago, President Guskiewicz told me personally that he wanted to stay at Michigan State University,” Vassar said. “That conversation occurred the same week this Board voted to increase his compensation to two million dollars annually. He is now leaving for Clemson.”

Further, Vassar argued that social politics within the board was not the reason for the "unsustainable" instability in university administration.

“The 'unsustainable situation' he describes was not created by trustees who published op-eds, raised formal governance concerns, or asked questions about a $100 million private equity arrangement,” Vassar said. “Those are acts of constitutionally protected speech. His own departure statement is the most candid demonstration yet of why protecting it matters.”

The effects of this turmoil have been felt throughout the university. Faculty Senate Chair John McElroy says that these problems continue to detract from MSU’s missions and academic goals.

“We are spending time and money on presidential searches and board politics instead of focusing on our on our core missions,” McElroy said. “We're going through 9% budget cuts right now, we've lost a lot of our our esteemed colleagues and support staff who work with the students, who work with the research enterprise, and we're now going to be spending more money on search firms and interim presidents until we can find someone willing to take the job.”

High rate of presidential turnover

Even though the MSU Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to approve measures aimed at keeping him at MSU, Guskiewicz has ultimately decided to move on – leaving the university to search for its seventh president (including interim leaders) in eight years.

Guskiewicz leaves MSU after only two years of tenure, which is not much longer than MSU’s last four leaders. It’s been eight years since a president has led the university for more than three.

This unprecedented turnover rate began in 2018, when Lou Anna K. Simon stepped down from the position after criticism for her response to former MSU physician Larry Nassar’s arrest. Since then, the presidency has consistently been in question.

Before Guskiewicz, former Interim President John Engler and former President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. also faced quick turnovers due to power struggles with the Board of Trustees.

Before leaving his previous job as the chancellor of University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Guskiewicz wrote that he’d only accept a job at MSU if he was given the freedom to lead without “undue interference”, according to The State News , MSU's student-run news outlet.

"At Michigan State, I inherited both significant challenges and extraordinary opportunities," Guskiewicz said. "Together, our community has been focusing on rebuilding trust, strengthening transparency and reaffirming the university's commitment to students, faculty and the people of Michigan."

Guskiewicz’s legacy

While he served as MSU’s 22nd President, Guskiewicz has achieved many milestones.

In 2024, he began the semi-annual Spartan Bus Tour to connect MSU faculty and leadership with statewide events.

Guskiewicz also hosted the inaugural Presidential Speaker Series this year, holding a panel discussion on how universities are involved in upholding democracy.

Throughout his time at MSU, Guskiewicz launched several initiatives, including:

One Health Initiative (2025) — a university-wide strategy that unites various health sciences, including veterinary medicine, agriculture and environmental research.

Green and White Council (2025) — a specially selected council connecting student business, civic and government leaders with opportunities to advise university leadership.

Williams Scholars Program (2025) — a prestigious program that offers a full-ride package for high-achieving undergraduates.

Native American Tuition Advantage Program (NATAP) (2025) — a series of programs designed to allow out-of-state Native American and Indigenous students to qualify for in-state tuition rates.

Institutional Assessment on RVSM (Relationship Violence & Sexual Misconduct) (2026) — Guskiewicz and university leadership engaged with an independent firm to conduct a review on campus culture, conduct and policies.

Spartan Ventures (2026) — a private, non-profit entity serving as the innovation arm for MSU athletics, fostering entrepreneurship.



During his time as MSU’s 22nd president, Guskiewicz launched several initiatives.

Future presidential roadmap

Board Chair Brianna Scott, who is up for re-election this year, issued a statement on the presidential transition this morning.

“We greatly value these past two-plus years under President Guskiewicz. His leadership has set the university on a positive trajectory and one that we can continue during this transition," Scott wrote. "Michigan State University has demonstrated resilience throughout its history, and the institution’s strength has never depended on any one individual. The university’s mission, talent and momentum continue just as they have for nearly 175 years. The board will provide information regarding a transition plan soon; in the meantime, we wish Kevin and Amy well and look forward to aligning our shared visions over a productive summer in anticipation of a busy and prosperous academic year.”