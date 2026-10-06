LISTEN: Debate week begins in Michigan with gubernatorial, Senate and 7th District matchups

It’s Debate Week in Michigan.

Candidates hoping to be the state’s next Governor, U.S. Senator and 7th Congressional District Representative are facing off in broadcast debates.

McNamara says the gubernatorial debate, airing at 7 p.m. on October 6 on WOOD-TV, between Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Congressman John James, is the match-up with the most name recognition.

"Voters have a pretty good idea of what's happening in this race," he said. "You have to think with Benson well out front, at least according to the polling, that maybe Congressman James might try something to draw more voters and interest."

Also Tuesday, WKAR along with News 10, is hosting a debate for Michigan's 7th Congressional District. It'll be live streamed at 11 a.m. and then broadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 90.5 WKAR, 102.3 WKAR Newstalk, and WKAR-TV.

Democrat Will Lawrence is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Barrett in a close race.

"This might be the first opportunity that voters in mid-Michigan really get their eyes on Will Lawrence, and we'll see their takeaway from this," McNamara explained.

"Do they find Lawrence as scary as the Barrett ads make him out to be? That will be the thing. Lawrence is not exactly as polished as a politician as Barrett, so can he do well in this debate format and go back and forth against the congressman who's done this before?"

Debate Week concludes Thursday, October 8 with a face-off between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who are both running to be Michigan's next U.S. Senator.

The debate airs at 7 p.m. on WOOD-TV.

Tens of millions of dollars are being spent on the race, and there are big issues both candidates are expected to address.

"The economy looms large, of course, and you know, on top of that, you've got a weak September jobs report that came out last Friday, and yeah, things are not looking great for the economy. Expect the Iran war to play a major role in this debate as well," McNamara said.

Additionally, Secretary of State candidates, Republican Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini and Democratic Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, are debating in-person on the University of Michigan's campus Thursday, October 8.

Debates aren't always make or break for candidates, especially if they offer a good performance. But there are pitfalls when someone has a hard time articulating their point or stumbles through answers.

"It can make people hesitant," he said.

But debates can also be a great opportunity for candidates to get themselves in front of truly undecided voters or those that haven't been tuning into the race.

"If you're wholly unfamiliar with either of the candidates, it can really cement in your mind who you want to vote for with a good performance."

Interview Highlights

On the gubernatorial debate

This is the matchup with the most name recognition, definitely not the first time either one of these candidates have run for statewide office. The TV ads are running nonstop, and in that regard, Benson has a huge advantage. So, voters have a pretty good idea of what's happening in this race, and I don't know, you have to think with Benson well out front, at least according to the polling, that maybe Congressman James might try something to draw more voters and interest.

On what the 7th District candidates will be focused on during their debate

This might be the first opportunity that voters in mid-Michigan really get their eyes on Will Lawrence, and we'll see their takeaway from this. Do they find Lawrence as scary as the Barrett ads make him out to be? That will be the thing. Lawrence is not exactly as polished as a politician as Barrett, so can he do well in this debate format and go back and forth against the congressman who's done this before?

On how a debate performance can sway voters

A good one is what people expect, but a poor performance, where somebody stumbles through answers, who has a difficult time really articulating their point, can't really make their own argument, people read into that more, in my experience, and that can be like, ooh, not great. It can make people hesitant. But if you're wholly unfamiliar with either of the candidates, it can really cement in your mind who you want to vote for with a good performance.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: It’s Debate Week in Michigan. Candidates hoping to be the state’s next Governor, U.S. Senator and 7th District Representative are facing off in televised debates. And one of them is being hosted by WKAR.

Joining me to break down these matchups is our statewide political correspondent, Russ McNamara. Thanks for being here, Russ.

Russ McNamara: Hi, Sophia.

Saliby: Let's start with the gubernatorial debate airing 7 p.m. tomorrow on WOOD-TV. We have Democrat and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Congressman John James. What's at stake here for these two candidates?

McNamara: Honestly, not a lot. This is the matchup with the most name recognition, definitely not the first time either one of these candidates have run for statewide office. The TV ads are running nonstop, and in that regard, Benson has a huge advantage.

So, voters have a pretty good idea of what's happening in this race, and I don't know, you have to think with Benson well out front, at least according to the polling, that maybe Congressman James might try something to draw more voters and interest. But so far, seemingly and by a narrow margin, he's only really drawn a ton of interest in Macomb County, in a very small sample size, not in a statewide vote.

So, not a lot to be gained, I think, by Benson in this debate. James has an outside shot.

Saliby: WKAR along with News 10, is hosting a debate for Michigan's 7th Congressional District tomorrow as well. It'll be live streamed at 11 a.m. and then broadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on 90.5 WKAR, 102.3 WKAR Newstalk, and WKAR-TV, plenty of ways to tune in.

The race between incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democrat Will Lawrence is quite close right now. What will you be watching out for there?

McNamara: It's interesting because the messaging coming from Congressman Barrett's campaign is all about the "extremism" of Will Lawrence. So, this might be the first opportunity that voters in mid-Michigan really get their eyes on Will Lawrence, and we'll see their takeaway from this.

Do they find Lawrence as scary as the Barrett ads make him out to be? That will be the thing. Lawrence is not exactly as polished as a politician as Barrett, so can he do well in this debate format and go back and forth against the congressman who's done this before?

Saliby: I think it'll be interesting because there's a lot of things they do agree with despite their differences.

So, I'm curious how that'll play out too, you know, when it comes to data centers or the Iran war, that's certainly going to come up, and you know they might be kind of on the same page. So, it'll be interesting for voters.

And finally, debate week concludes on Thursday on WOOD-TV at 7 p.m. with the U.S. Senate race. Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed are meeting after Rogers skipped out on a debate last month hosted by Fox 2 What do you think these candidates will be focused on?

McNamara: They will be focused on the economy. Mike Rogers will be trying to tie Abdul El-Sayed to extremism. He will bring up his support by a group calling themselves Jewish Democrats for Mike Rogers, but again, that's another candidate who has spent a lot of money, and outside PACs have spent a lot of money trying to demonize Abdul El-Sayed.

Generally, people who actually get their eyes on El-Sayed come away with a different feeling towards him. He's not exactly as scary as the ads make him out to be.

But the economy looms large, of course, and you know, on top of that, you've got a weak September jobs report that came out last Friday, and yeah, things are not looking great for the economy. Expect the Iran war to play a major role in this debate as well.

Saliby: You've covered a lot of elections. In your opinion and experience, can a good or bad debate performance move the needle for voters?

McNamara: Generally, a good one is what people expect, but a poor performance, where somebody stumbles through answers, who has a difficult time really articulating their point, can't really make their own argument, people read into that more, in my experience, and that can be like, ooh, not great. It can make people hesitant.

But if you're wholly unfamiliar with either of the candidates, it can really cement in your mind who you want to vote for with a good performance.

Saliby: We've been talking to our statewide political correspondent Russ McNamara. Thank you, Russ.

McNamara: Thanks, Sophia.

Saliby: You can follow Debate Week during Morning Edition and All Things Considered here on WKAR, as well as at wkar.org.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

