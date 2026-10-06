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What to watch for today as Barrett, Lawrence face off at WKAR in first debate

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:47 AM EDT
inside the wkar control room
Andrew Gillfillan
/
WKAR-MSU
Inside the WKAR control room as the station prepares to host Tuesday's Michigan’s 7th Congressional District debate.

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, and his Democratic challenger, William Lawrence, have been campaigning on some similar issues, like regulating artificial intelligence and data centers.

Their first face-to-face debate at WKAR’s studios in East Lansing on Tuesday will offer each candidate a chance to set themselves apart, highlighting key policy and style differences.

But in a district containing both deeply Republican and deeply Democratic areas, each candidate will have to make inroads in counties they won’t ultimately carry in November.

That could incentivize the candidates to keep things civil and avoid flashy confrontations to minimize the risk of alienating undecided or crossover voters.

The debate will be live streamed on WKAR’s YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Tuesday, before airing on WKAR-TV and WILX News 10 Lansing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Election 2026
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
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