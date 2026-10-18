What Roth's Watching: Second U.S. Senate debate, presidential doubleheader as early voting begins

Early in-person voting kicks off this week as campaigns ramp up efforts to rally voters ahead of Nov. 3.

The key voting window comes as both Democrats and Republicans bring in big names to boost support. Also this week, U.S. Senate nominees Mike Rogers, the Republican, and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat, meet in their second debate.

Plus, it's "Data Week" in East Lansing. These are some of the biggest stories WKAR lead politics reporter Andrew Roth is following as part of his weekly column, What Roth's Watching, available in The Signal.

From Andrew:

1. East Lansing to hold community forum on data center ordinance

Residents of East Lansing will have a chance Thursday to weigh in on potential regulations for future data center proposals in the city. City Council members declared a moratorium on data center development earlier this year while considering possible zoning changes. The city said that while no data centers are officially proposed, staff have received inquiries. Michigan State University will partner with the city for a number of educational events throughout the week leading up to the forum, branding it as “Data Week.”

2. Early voting begins

In-person early voting will begin statewide Saturday – though some locations may have opened voting sites as early as Oct. 5. The early voting site in WKAR’s studios will begin operations Monday. Early voting will continue through Nov. 1. Monday is the last day to register to vote online; after that, residents will have to visit their clerk’s office to register through Election Day. Tuesday is the last day it is recommended to submit an absentee ballot in the mail; after that, it is recommended to return ballots at a secure drop box or at a voting site.

3. El-Sayed and Rogers get a rematch

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Republican nominee Mike Rogers will get a rematch Wednesday after a contentious first debate earlier this month. The pair will meet in Detroit for what El-Sayed says he hopes is a more substantive policy discussion.

4. Obama boosts Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, including gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson and U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, Saturday in Detroit. President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing a visit to the key battleground state the next day for an event that could be set near the U.S. border with Canada as the president’s tariffs have become a key issue in the midterms.

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Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: Early in-person voting gets underway this week as candidates continue to bring in big names to rally voters ahead of Election Day. Former President Barack Obama heads to Detroit to campaign for Democrats. His visit comes as U.S. Senate nominees go head-to-head in a debate Wednesday. Plus, it's "Data Week" in East Lansing.

These are some of the biggest stories that WKAR lead politics reporter Andrew Roth is following. He joins me now. Thanks for being here, Andrew.

Andrew Roth: Thank you for having me, Melorie.

Begay: Let's start with Data Week. What is it, and why is it happening now?

Roth: Yeah. Well, the city of East Lansing has had a moratorium on data center development for a few months now, as several localities have. These moratoriums are meant to allow local governments time to evaluate their zoning ordinances for this sort of emerging use that they haven't really had to consider before, and, as a result of that, these data centers aren't necessarily reflected in current ordinances.

East Lansing officials say that while there are no data center developments proposed for the city yet, staff members have gotten some inquiries, and as a result, they're going to hold a community forum Thursday where residents can weigh in on an ordinance to guide how the city would consider those hypothetical future data center proposals.

But they're also partnering with Michigan State University for a full week of educational events leading up to that forum, which is where that Data Week moniker comes from.

Begay: And also this week, early in-person voting gets underway. East Lansing residents will have the opportunity to start voting Monday, and that's because the city clerk's office is once again using WKAR's studios as a voting center. Can you tell us more about early in-person voting and when other voters across the state can cast their ballots?

Roth: In-person early voting starts statewide no later than Saturday, but as you alluded to, Melorie, clerks can voluntarily start even sooner if they choose to do so. So, for East Lansing residents, which also includes Michigan State University students, they'll be able to vote right here at WKAR's studios starting Monday.

One thing that's important to note is that Monday is also the deadline to register to vote online. So, after that, you'll have to visit a clerk's office to register through Election Day.

Begay: And if you want to check out your ballot precinct or any of the other deadlines, you can find that on our Election 2026 page at wkar.org.

As people begin to cast their ballots in person, former President Barack Obama is set to visit Detroit. Andrew, how important is a visit like this at this stage of the campaign?

Roth: It's sort of a tradition at this point for President Obama to visit Detroit in late October for a rally with the whole statewide Democratic ticket. He did it in 2018 and 2022 for Gretchen Whitmer and everyone who was running down ticket with her, and he did it in 2020 and 2024 for Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris. So this is something that I've been keeping an eye out for.

In past years, it's actually been a little bit later in the year. It's often coincided with the MSU-U of M football game, which he's talked about at some of those previous rallies, or it's been concurrent with Halloween, which they recognize with signs that have his "don't boo, vote" catchphrase with a ghost on it. But this year, it coincides with that first day of statewide early voting we were just talking about. So I think the effort here is really to sort of turn out the base.

And we should note that it will be a doubleheader weekend, with President Donald Trump reportedly eyeing a visit the next day to boost the Republican ticket.

Begay: How important is this visit from Donald Trump for the Republicans?

Roth: Yeah. What's interesting is that media reports indicate Trump is considering visiting a town near the border with Canada. Of course, Trump's trade war with Canada has become a key flashpoint here in Michigan, with Democrats arguing that his tariffs are making things less affordable and, at the same time, the war in Iran is sending gas and diesel prices soaring, which also has had ripple effects on the economy.

What's interesting is that U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers and gubernatorial nominee John James have both sort of distanced themselves from Trump on this issue in recent weeks. But if this visit pans out as reported, it seems the president is going to keep this issue in the spotlight.

Begay: And former President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump, you know, their visits are coming right after the second U.S. Senate debate between Republican Congressman Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. What are you going to be watching for this time around?

Roth: Yeah, well, I'm not sure many people found the last debate particularly productive. There was lots of crosstalk, several insults being hurled back and forth, and unsubstantiated claims. But, El-Sayed was in Lansing the day after that first debate and said that he wants to have a discussion that's more focused on policy, and I think that would certainly benefit voters to hear each candidate speak on substantive issues, so I hope that's what we'll hear.

Begay: Andrew Roth is WKAR's lead politics reporter. Thanks for being here, Andrew.

Roth:

Thank you for having me, Melorie.

This story has been edited for clarity and conciseness.