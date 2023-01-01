Johnny McGraw manages communication strategy and tactics for WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.

He joined WKAR in January 2023.

Johnny comes to WKAR from Michigan State University's Department of Communication. He graduated with his Master's Degree in Communication and led communication efforts for the department while getting his M.A.

Johnny McGraw led TEDxMSU as the organization's Curator for multiple years, which helped facilitate his passion for educational media.