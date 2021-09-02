Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Sep. 2, 2021- Bob Allison | OFF THE RECORD
The panel discusses a GOP petition for voting reforms. The guest is Bob Allison.
The panel discusses a petition drive from the GOP to reform state voting laws. The guest is Bob Allison, deputy director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Dave Boucher and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.