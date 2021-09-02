© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Politics & Government
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org

Sep. 2, 2021- Bob Allison | OFF THE RECORD

WKAR Public Media
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
OTRTS-210903v2.png
Bob Allison appearing on Off the Record with Tim Skubick

The panel discusses a GOP petition for voting reforms. The guest is Bob Allison.

Watch now at video.wkar.org

The panel discusses a petition drive from the GOP to reform state voting laws. The guest is Bob Allison, deputy director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters. Panelists Jordyn Hermani, Dave Boucher and Chad Livengood join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.

