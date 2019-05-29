Watch Live: Special Counsel Robert Mueller Comments On Russian Investigation

UPDATED Tuesday at 11:00 p.m.: After making national headlines for being the first, United States Republican Congressman to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Representative Justin Amash hosted a town hall Tuesday evening in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Listen
Listening...
/
1:18
WGVU's Daniel Boothe reports on the town hall of GOP Rep. Justin Amash. It's the first one since he called for impeachment of President Trump.
Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Watch the proceedings in the Republican-led committee live.
Thursday 9:30 a.m.: Attorney General William Barr delivers a press conference at the Justice Department ahead of the expected release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. A redacted version of the report is expected to be released on Thursday.