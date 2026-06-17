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American Masters

Tyler James Williams on 30 Years of Acting and Protecting the Next Generation

35m 23s

In this episode, Tyler James Williams gives a masterclass on his own acting technique: studying people, building characters, and finding the humanity behind every performance. We talk about his love for New York, how “Men In Black” made him fall in love with art and entertainment, and the care he has poured into creating the character of Gregory Eddie on “Abbott Elementary.”

Aired: 06/17/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
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American Masters
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American Masters
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American Masters
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Special: 30:00
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause [EAD]
This version contains EAD. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
Special: 1:59:02
Watch 1:52:45
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause [ASL]
This version contains ASL interpretation. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
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American Masters
Warren King: King of Cardboard
Follow Warren King as he transforms cardboard into intricate sculptures.
Special: 15:40
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American Masters
Greg Kinnear on Acting, AI, and Why Movies Still Matter
Oscar-nominated actor Greg Kinnear shares some "big thoughts."
Special: 27:33
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43