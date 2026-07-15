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American Masters

How Clive Davis became a titan of the music industry

29m 07s

On June 8, 2009, Clive Davis sat down with director Susan Lacy to talk about his start in the music industry, how he ushered Columbia Records into the contemporary era, and the wide-ranging group of artists he signed and worked with. Interview conducted by Susan Lacy for "Inventing David Geffen" (2012).

Aired: 07/15/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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