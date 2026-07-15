How Clive Davis became a titan of the music industry

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski breaks down his revisionist version of the Robin Hood story.
Mike Wallace discusses the groundbreaking “60 Minutes” story on tobacco.
Actor Tyler James Williams talks about his acting process and what drives his work.
Olivia Wilde on working with Jeff Bridges on “Tron: Legacy.”
Watch as Oglala Lakota musician Mato Wayuhi draws on ancestral knowledge to inform his process.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka returns to the show to talk about her creative process.
This version contains EAD. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
This version contains ASL interpretation. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow Warren King as he transforms cardboard into intricate sculptures.