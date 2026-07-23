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American Masters

Taylor Rooks Talks NBA, Interview Techniques and Finding the Person Behind the Athlete

28m 54s

Taylor Rooks has built her career asking athletes the questions that reveal who they are beyond the game. As a journalist and the host of NBA on Prime, she’s become known for her curious approach to her work. For Taylor, “everyone is more than one story.”

Aired: 07/23/26
Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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