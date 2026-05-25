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American Masters

Warren King: King of Cardboard

15m 40s

Follow Warren King as he transforms cardboard into intricate sculptural reflections of his Chinese-American family’s immigration and his path from engineer to artist. Preparing for a Wisconsin homecoming show, King explores belonging through art.

Aired: 05/25/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
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American Masters
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Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
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American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
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American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
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American Masters
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Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43
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American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois passed away on the eve of the 1963 March on Washington
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Clip: S40 E4 | 1:48
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American Masters
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American Masters
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