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American Masters

Why Atsuko Okatsuka’s Comedy Connects Across Cultures

30m 00s

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka joins us to talk about how she bridges cultures with her work, crafting jokes that land wherever she performs. Atsuko cites Lucille Ball as a major influence when she was a kid growing up in Japan, inspired by the universality of her physical comedy. Whether it’s here in the United States or abroad, Atsuko is always finding new ways to tell her story.

Aired: 06/04/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:59:02
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause [EAD]
This version contains EAD. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
Special: 1:59:02
Watch 1:52:45
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause [ASL]
This version contains ASL interpretation. Explore the life of notable Black scholar W.E.B. Du Bois.
Special: 1:52:45
Watch 15:40
American Masters
Warren King: King of Cardboard
Follow Warren King as he transforms cardboard into intricate sculptures.
Special: 15:40
Watch 27:33
American Masters
Greg Kinnear on Acting, AI, and Why Movies Still Matter
Oscar-nominated actor Greg Kinnear shares some "big thoughts."
Special: 27:33
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 2:25
American Masters
Du Bois used visualized data to confront racism at the 1900 Paris Exposition
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:32
American Masters
A brief history of Reconstruction
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
Clip: S40 E4 | 2:32
Watch 3:10
American Masters
The formation of the NAACP and Du Bois’ magazine, “The Crisis”
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:43
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois' childhood, family and education
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Clip: S40 E4 | 3:43