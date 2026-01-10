Mike Faist Embraces the Unknown

Extras
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Luis Valdez's play, "Los Vendidos," or the sellouts, was a commentary on assimilation and identity.
Brooke Shields on her work with Bob Hope and performing for the troops.
Comedian Matteo Lane on stand-up, painting, singing, performing on Broadway and much more.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Mary Oliver often hinted at the turmoil within her family, but sought to move past it.