Alfonso Ribeiro Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday

Extras
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Trace Adkins performs “American Made” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Carly Pearce performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2026’s A Capitol Fourth.
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.