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A Capitol Fourth

Just In Time: Broadway Medley

Season 2026 | 4m 17s

The cast of Just In Time takes the stage at A Capitol Fourth, bringing the heart and soul of Broadway to our 250th Weekend Celebration!

A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 2:58
A Capitol Fourth
Patti LaBelle Performs “The House I Live In”
Patti LaBelle performs “The House I Live In” on A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Clip: S2026 | 2:58
Watch 3:39
A Capitol Fourth
Trace Adkins Performs “Still A Soldier”
Trace Adkins performs “Still A Soldier” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Clip: S2026 | 3:39
Watch 3:31
A Capitol Fourth
Trace Adkins Performs “American Made”
Trace Adkins performs “American Made” on the 2026 A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Clip: S2026 | 3:31
Watch 1:50
A Capitol Fourth
Carly Pearce Performs the National Anthem
Carly Pearce performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” on 2026’s A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2026 | 1:50
Watch 7:40
A Capitol Fourth
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Kool & The Gang Perform a Medley of Their Biggest Hits
Clip: S2026 | 7:40
Watch 2:31
A Capitol Fourth
Alfonso Ribeiro Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday
Host Alfonso Ribeiro leads A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration.
Clip: S2026 | 2:31
Watch 1:28:45
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2026)
A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live Friday, July 3, 8/7c.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 1:28:45
Watch 0:50
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth 2026 Host Alfonso Ribeiro
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Preview
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:30
Watch 0:37
A Capitol Fourth
2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration Talent Lineup
Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration airs live on Friday, July 3rd - 8/7c
Preview: S2026 | 0:37